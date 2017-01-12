Blue Sky completes geophysical survey at Amarillo Grande uranium project in Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium has completed the 15 line-kilometer geophysical survey at the three main exploration areas of the Amarillo Grande uranium project in Rio Negro Province Argentina.

Every line was successful in identifying conductive anomalies interpreted to represent paleo-channels and the results indicate that they are wider and thicker than expected, reaching over 3,500 metres in width and 50 metres thickness in some cases.

The goal of the survey was to outline ancient river channels ("paleo-channels") which have been previously recognized as the main host of uranium mineralization in the project area. These positive results will be used to help refine targets for the 10,000 metres reverse circulation (RC) drilling program scheduled to commence in the middle of January.

"The exploration model at Amarillo Grande has been significantly improved with the encouraging results achieved by this geophysical survey. This will help focus our exploration for the drilling phase commencing shortly, in order to move us towards our goal of resource delineation and estimation in the middle of the year," stated Nikolaos Cacos, Blue Sky President & CEO.

Geophysical Program Details

The type of geophysical survey carried out at Amarillo Grande was pole-dipole electrical tomography (ET) using a 15 metre array. This methodology was previously tested at the Anit area, and successfully identified paleo-channels that were previously known, and which host well documented surficial uranium mineralization. The new ET survey included four lines totaling 9.5 kilometres at the Ivana area, two lines totaling 3 kilometres at Anit and one line of 2.5 kilometres at Santa Barbara. Conductive anomalies interpreted as paleo-channels were identified on every line surveyed. Interpreted paleo-channels are wider and thicker than previously modeled for the project and reach over 3,500 metres width and 50 metres thickness, in some cases, remaining open in many cases. Figure 1 is an example of the survey results, showing the inverse-conductivity pseudo-section from Line 9 at the Ivana property.

