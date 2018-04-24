Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
ALX Uranium begins drilling program at Newnham Lake Project in Canada

Published 24 April 2018

ALX Uranium has commenced diamond drilling program at its Newnham Lake Uranium Project located in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, approximately 75km east of Stony Rapids.

The 2018 drilling program is planned at a minimum of 1,500 metres in up to five holes. A helicopter will be employed to move the drill between hole locations due to weak ice conditions caused by heavy snowfall on local wetlands in late 2017. ALX has identified several high-priority drill targets interpreted from the results of a ground geophysical survey carried out during the spring of 2017. A deep-penetrating, 3D induced polarization/resistivity (“IP/resistivity”) survey method was used to better detail conductors and possible alteration zones outlined from historical ground and airborne surveys.

“ALX’s 2018 drill targets were chosen to test conductive structures located deeper below shallow, Athabasca Basin sediments, where historical drilling intersected anomalous uranium at the unconformity,” said Sierd Eriks, President and CEO of the Company. “This is the first true test of the basement-hosted deposit model at Newnham Lake, which we believe has significant potential for higher-grade uranium mineralization at depth.”

 

Source: Company Press Release

